FBI offering reward in a suspicious fire at a Missouri Islamic Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Investigators are looking into a suspicious fire at an Islamic Center in Missouri Friday morning. The fire started at the front door of the mosque in Cape Girardeau. Residents who lived on the second floor were able to get out safely.

Thursday night marked the start of Ramadan when followers of Islam fast sun-up to sundown for 30 days. The missouri state fire marshall is investigating along with cape girardeau police and fire.

Because of the suspicious nature of the fire and the possibility of a hate crime, the FBI is also getting involved. The FBI St. Louis Division is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Submit tips by calling FBI St. Louis at (314) 589-2500 or going online at tips.fbi.gov.