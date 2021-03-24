FBI offers $10,000 reward for info about treasures stolen from Truman Library 43 years ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help them recover national treasures stolen over four decades ago from the Truman Presidential Library in Independence.

The FBI says on March 24, 1978, a car pulled up near the library’s south gate, and two suspects broke into the building and smashed a display case. Officials believe the suspects were aware of the library’s security procedures.

They stole three ceremonial swords and two daggers that the Saudi Crown Prince Saud and the Shah of Iran had just given to Truman. The items have been estimated between $700,000 and $1 million in 1978 value.

The theft took just minutes, the FBI said, and the thieves fled through a window.

The FBI said it’s renewing its efforts in this investigation and is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Kansas City office at 816-512-8200 or submit a tip online here.

Information leading to the recovery of these national treasures can lead to a reward of up to $10,000, the agency said.

See more photos of the items stolen on the National Stolen Art File website.

