WARSAW, Mo. — FBI agents were shot at in Warsaw in Benton County earlier today, Oct. 7.

According to a statement from the Kansas City FBI headquarters, the shooting took place on U.S. 65 Highway in Warsaw, “regarding a federal investigation.”

“Upon announcement of our presence, law enforcement came under fire from a subject inside the residence. Law enforcement did not return fire and 3 individuals were taken into custody without incident. There is no threat to the public. At this time, this matter is ongoing and no additional information is available for release.” -FBI Kansas City statement

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said that this was part of a larger investigation. A release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported that an individual fired on an FBI armored vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.