FBI: We want your explosives

ST. LOUIS–Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the St. Louis region are teaming up this week for the first time in an effort to get military-grade explosives off the street.

Local bomb squads and task forces say they’ll be on standby to pick up what could have been mementos from a friend or loved one’s military service, but could be a hazard.

“This recovery week is focused on recovering military ordnance to prevent injury,” said Interim Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans of the FBI St. Louis Division in a news release. “Bomb squad technicians will only ask questions that help them identify the items and ensure their safe disposal. This initiative is not designed to gather evidence or prosecute people.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday it handled 11 “Supposed Explosive/Hazardous Device” calls in 2021, while the St. Louis County Police department fielded a total of 46 within its own jurisdiction and in municipalities it assists.

The FBI says if you have something like this in your possession to call a dedicated hotline at 314-589-2680. You’re discouraged from trying to touch or move the item.

Participating agencies include: FBI St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit), St. Louis County Police Department (St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit), St. Charles County Police Department, SEMO Bomb Squad, Missouri State Highway Patrol, FBI Springfield, Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad, 375th Explosive Ordnance Detachment Unit, Scott Air Force Base.