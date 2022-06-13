ST. LOUIS – Federal regulators will discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children six months to five years old.

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted applications for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their vaccine for children between six months and four years old. They reported that 1/10 of the adult dose is 80 percent effective in preventing severe illness. Moderna applied for EUA for its vaccine in children six months to five years old. The company reported that children would get a quarter of the adult dose. Moderna reported 51 percent effectiveness in children six months to two years old, and 37 percent effectiveness in children two to five years old.

The FDA Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday, June 14 to discuss the applications. Click here to learn more about the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for smaller children. To learn more about the Moderna vaccine for smaller children, click here. Please visit the FDA Advisory Committee meeting for more information.