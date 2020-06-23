Breaking News
FDA warns 9 hand sanitizers may contain a potentially fatal ingredient

ST. LOUIS- Some brands of hand sanitizers could do more harm than good. The FDA issued a warning to avoid several brands of potentially toxic hand sanitizers.

The agency’s alert says the following antibacterial gels may contain methanol which can be lethal if absorbed through the skin.

Lab tests revealed that one of its sanitizers LaVar Gel contained 81-percent methanol along with one called “Clean Care No Germ” which showed a methanol content of 28 percent.

The FDA advises consumers to “stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately”:

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

