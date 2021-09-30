Featured job: Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Associate

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Associate. It pays up to $18.80 dollars an hour with a bonus of up to $2,000.
The role is crucial in getting orders ready for customers relying on Amazon services. It’s a fast-paced, physical role.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Receive and put away inventory
- Get customer orders ready and pack them up
- Load boxes into trucks for shipment
- Use scanners to read bar codes on products
- View prompts on screens and follow direction for some tasks
- Troubleshoot problems
- Ensure product meets quality requirements
- Operate power industrial trucks (PIT) such as a forklift or pallet driver, and work at heights up to 35 feet. Equipment training and certification are provided free of cost.
You can learn more about the Amazon job here.