Featured job: Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Associate

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Associate. It pays up to $18.80 dollars an hour with a bonus of up to $2,000.

The role is crucial in getting orders ready for customers relying on Amazon services. It’s a fast-paced, physical role.

Duties & Responsibilities

Receive and put away inventory Get customer orders ready and pack them up Load boxes into trucks for shipment Use scanners to read bar codes on products View prompts on screens and follow direction for some tasks Troubleshoot problems Ensure product meets quality requirements Operate power industrial trucks (PIT) such as a forklift or pallet driver, and work at heights up to 35 feet. Equipment training and certification are provided free of cost.

You can learn more about the Amazon job here.