Featured job: Amazon warehouse team member

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today’s featured FOX 2 job board position is an Amazon seasonal warehouse team member. The position pays $15 per hour and you earn up to $680 per week.

Amazon is looking to fill overnight and early morning shifts at their warehouses in Edwardsville and Granite City, Illinois. The positions are available now. You can start work in as soon as seven days. No resume or previous work experience required.

Workers will be assigned to “Delivery Stations.” This is final stop before an order heads out for delivery to the customer’s door. In this active job you sort packages into delivery routes.

