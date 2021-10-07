Featured Job: Asst. General Manager at Drury Hotel

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for an Asst. General Manager at the Drury Hotel in Downtown St. Louis.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

Expect to be appreciated for who you are and recognized for what you do. Smiles included. As part of Drury Hotels Hotel Operations Leadership team, you will:

You will provide expert leadership across all departments of the hotel taking the lead on providing exceptional service to each guest and train, develop and coach team members to achieve success in their roles.

You will cultivate an environment of exceptional guest service by establishing high service standards by hiring the right team members with the right attitude for the right position.

You will lead, coach and develop team members in all areas of the hotel.

You will role model quality assurance best practices each day with the team and consistently meet or exceed all quality assurance visit measurables.

You will deliver on key business measures of service, cost and labor controls and team engagement through hands-on leadership, delegating and empowering team members.

You will use good critical thinking skills to successfully handle challenging situations, proactively resolve issues and show dedication to continuous improvement.

WHAT WE EXPECT OF YOU

A positive, can-do attitude required.

Bachelor’s degree in hospitality, business or related field preferred.

Minimum of one-year supervisory experience with demonstrated leadership success. Hotel specific experience preferred.

You can learn more about the job with Drury Hotels here.