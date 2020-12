ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is for a sweet role with Dierberg’s. The local grocery store chain is hiring for it’s bakery department.

The job description says it is looking for someone that is comfortable working independently and interacting with customers.

The company is also looking for someone who has a creative side that is nurtured by a positive and pleasant environment.

You can learn more about the other roles for this position on Dierberg’s site.