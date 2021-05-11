Featured job: Business-to-Business Customer Service Representative

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Business-to-Business Customer Service Representative with a manufacturer of stair-lifts. The role is to support the company’s customer base, outside sales representative and senior management.
The primary focus of the role will be order entry and handling the email inbox. It is an ongoing position that can move into a contract-to-hire permanent career.
Aerotek is helping fill the role for its client. You can read more about the Business-to-Business Customer Service Representative role here.