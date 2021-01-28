Featured Job: Call Center Agent for Clarkson Eyecare

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Call Center Agent with Clarkson Eyecare. The job starts March 8 and has the possibility of being remote.

The Call Center Agent will work in the company’s Patient Engagement Center for EyeCare Partners. You will support inbound and outbound patient calls, email, and inquiries.

The post says you will be a true extension of the front desk staff at each of its 300 plus eye care practices.

The company is excited to be able to offer the potential to work from home after the successful completion of a 90-day in office training and probationary period. The call center is based in Ballwin.

You can read more about the job on Clarkson Eyecare’s website.