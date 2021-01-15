Featured Job: Call Center agent; Gateway Arch

A reflection of the Gateway Arch is seen in a reflective pool, hours before the redidication of the national monument in St. Louis on July 3, 2018. The 53 year old Arch has been spruced up with more than three years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Call Center Agent at the Gateway Arch. The Call Center agent will provide valuable information to guests and convey information about the Arch and other riverfront attractions.

The role is looking for someone that possess exceptional communication and guest service skills. The candidate must all have weekend and holiday availability.

All employees receive a free Metro Transit Pass and new employees receive two free tickets for the St. Louis Riverfront Cruise.

You can learn more about the Call Center Agent job here.