FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ST. LOUIS- One of the newest additions to our FOX2 job board is for a Call Center Agent at Integral Resources Inc. The job allows you to work form home and has shifts for days, evenings, and weekends.

The job is for making phone calls to help fundraise for the Democratic Party.

The company calls new donors and faithful supporters of prestigious Democratic committees, PAC’s, and candidates.

You can learn more about the job with Integral Resources here.