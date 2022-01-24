Featured job: Clayton School district hiring substitute teachers

ST. LOUIS – Today’s job of the day is sponsored by the Clayton School District which is looking for substitute teachers. The district is paying substitutes 115 dollars a day.

Clayton’s schools are routinely ranked among the top public schools in the United States. Niche K-12 ranked Clayton as the best place to teach and the district with the best teachers in Missouri.

The district is looking for substitute teachers and permanent substitute teachers that would work 4 days per week.

You can learn more by heading to claytonschools.net/jobs.