Featured Job: Client Care Manager

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is a Client Care Manager with Right at Home. The company is the leader in the in-home care industry.
Right at Home is looking to expand our professional office team with a qualified individual to oversee client care activities, ensuring the delivery of excellent service on an individual basis.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Conduct client intake, assessments and regular scheduled visits/wellness calls
- Coordinate care staff, health care providers, and family members to develop client care plan
- Provide timely documentation of changes to client care plan and subsequent communication to appropriate staff, health care providers, and family members
- Ensure compliance of patient care logs, investigating and resolving issues/violations
- Remain up to date about community resources and provide appropriate referrals to additional services
- Obtain appropriate physician orders for the skilled nursing activities of home care cases
- Ensure changes in client’s medical/mental condition are reported to appropriate staff, health care providers, and family members
- Ensure appropriate education and training is provided to care staff, specific to individual clients
- Remain up to date regarding compliance and training
You can learn more about the Client Care Manager role here.