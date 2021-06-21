Featured Job: Client Care Manager

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is a Client Care Manager with Right at Home. The company is the leader in the in-home care industry.

Right at Home is looking to expand our professional office team with a qualified individual to oversee client care activities, ensuring the delivery of excellent service on an individual basis.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Conduct client intake, assessments and regular scheduled visits/wellness calls

Coordinate care staff, health care providers, and family members to develop client care plan

Provide timely documentation of changes to client care plan and subsequent communication to appropriate staff, health care providers, and family members

Ensure compliance of patient care logs, investigating and resolving issues/violations

Remain up to date about community resources and provide appropriate referrals to additional services

Obtain appropriate physician orders for the skilled nursing activities of home care cases

Ensure changes in client’s medical/mental condition are reported to appropriate staff, health care providers, and family members

Ensure appropriate education and training is provided to care staff, specific to individual clients

Remain up to date regarding compliance and training

You can learn more about the Client Care Manager role here.