Featured Job: Client Service Manager with The St. Louis Trust Company

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Client Service Manager with the St. Louis Trust Company. The opening is for a candidate with accounting/tax, investment and/or legal experience to join our client service team.

The position involves frequent communication with clients and includes hands-on work supporting delivery of full-scope client service in the areas of investments, charitable giving, cash flow management, tax planning and estate planning.

Desired qualifications and background:

Bachelor’s degree required, business or accounting/finance emphasis preferred

Excellent analytical skills with high attention to detail

Self-starter with demonstrated initiative and proven project ownership skills

Team player experience and mentality; willing to give best effort on full spectrum of tasks ranging from simple/repetitive to complex/challenging

Strong organizational and multi-tasking abilities to manage numerous projects with different client service teams

High energy level, strong work ethic, quick learner

Eager to learn new skills in a variety of financial planning areas

