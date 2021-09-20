Featured Job: Client Service Manager with The St. Louis Trust Company

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Client Service Manager with the St. Louis Trust Company. The opening is for a candidate with accounting/tax, investment and/or legal experience to join our client service team.
The position involves frequent communication with clients and includes hands-on work supporting delivery of full-scope client service in the areas of investments, charitable giving, cash flow management, tax planning and estate planning.
Desired qualifications and background:
- Bachelor’s degree required, business or accounting/finance emphasis preferred
- Excellent analytical skills with high attention to detail
- Self-starter with demonstrated initiative and proven project ownership skills
- Team player experience and mentality; willing to give best effort on full spectrum of tasks ranging from simple/repetitive to complex/challenging
- Strong organizational and multi-tasking abilities to manage numerous projects with different client service teams
- High energy level, strong work ethic, quick learner
- Eager to learn new skills in a variety of financial planning areas
You can learn more about the job at The St. Louis Trust Company here.