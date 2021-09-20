Featured Job: Client Service Manager with The St. Louis Trust Company

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Client Service Manager with the St. Louis Trust Company. The opening is for a candidate with accounting/tax, investment and/or legal experience to join our client service team.

The position involves frequent communication with clients and includes hands-on work supporting delivery of full-scope client service in the areas of investments, charitable giving, cash flow management, tax planning and estate planning.

Desired qualifications and background:

  • Bachelor’s degree required, business or accounting/finance emphasis preferred
  • Excellent analytical skills with high attention to detail
  • Self-starter with demonstrated initiative and proven project ownership skills
  • Team player experience and mentality; willing to give best effort on full spectrum of tasks ranging from simple/repetitive to complex/challenging
  • Strong organizational and multi-tasking abilities to manage numerous projects with different client service teams
  • High energy level, strong work ethic, quick learner
  • Eager to learn new skills in a variety of financial planning areas

You can learn more about the job at The St. Louis Trust Company here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News