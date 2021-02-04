Featured Job: Customer Care Specialist

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs in Dedham, Mass. U.S. employers advertised for slightly fewer jobs in August while their hiring ticked up modestly. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, that the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.70 million July. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Care Specialist with PLI Cards. The company says it is the largest hospitality, gift, and loyalty card manufacturer on the planet.

This Customer Care Specialist will be the point person once a job has gone live into production. They are responsible to manage all aspects of the job.

This position is also responsible for working with scheduling and each department to set milestones for the customer that must be met to execute the job on schedule.

You can learn more about this job at PLI Cards here.