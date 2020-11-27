Featured Job: Customer Service Representative at Career Consultations

ST. LOUIS – Our featured job of the day is at Career Consultations. The company in Creve Coeur is looking for a Customer Service Representative.
The company says it specializes in customer acquisition and retention for leading companies in the telecommunications industry.
What We Offer:
- Full training
- Exciting growth potential
- High competitive compensation
Skill Requirements:
- The ability to work in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Execute product knowledge effectively
- Adaptability to various situations
- A positive and upbeat attitude
