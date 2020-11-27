Featured Job: Customer Service Representative at Career Consultations

ST. LOUIS – Our featured job of the day is at Career Consultations. The company in Creve Coeur is looking for a Customer Service Representative.

The company says it specializes in customer acquisition and retention for leading companies in the telecommunications industry.

What We Offer:

Full training

Exciting growth potential

High competitive compensation

Skill Requirements:

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Execute product knowledge effectively

Adaptability to various situations

A positive and upbeat attitude

