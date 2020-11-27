Featured Job: Customer Service Representative at Career Consultations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Our featured job of the day is at Career Consultations. The company in Creve Coeur is looking for a Customer Service Representative.

The company says it specializes in customer acquisition and retention for leading companies in the telecommunications industry.

What We Offer:

  • Full training
  • Exciting growth potential
  • High competitive compensation

Skill Requirements:

  • The ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Execute product knowledge effectively
  • Adaptability to various situations
  • A positive and upbeat attitude

For the job listing about Customer Service Representative at Career Consultations go here.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News