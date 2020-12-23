Featured Job: Customer Success Agent for SureCam

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is with SureCam. The company provides commercial vehicle fleets with real-time visibility into harsh driving events and accidents.
The company says its goal is to help fleets run safer and more profitably. SureCam has a network-connected dashcam and software platform that provides access to footage in real-time. That information gives fleet operators the information they need to minimize claims/insurance costs and increase safe driving.
Here are some of the job roles:
- Proactively supports customer onboarding to include device set up and documentation in SureCam’s software and CRM systems.
- Manage incoming service inquiries (Tier 1 Support) and ensure that resolution to any issue is prompt and properly communicated to the customer. This includes requests such as login/password issues, billing inquiries, footage requests, device issues, warranty requests, terms of sale, hardware troubleshooting, etc.
- Maintain relationships with existing accounts by consistently following-up to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Support field-based resources on the SureCam team, including sales, engineering and subcontractors.
- Regularly engage with the sales team to assist in providing outstanding technical support throughout the sales process.
You can learn more about the job at SureCam here.