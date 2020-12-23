Featured Job: Customer Success Agent for SureCam

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is with SureCam. The company provides commercial vehicle fleets with real-time visibility into harsh driving events and accidents.

The company says its goal is to help fleets run safer and more profitably. SureCam has a network-connected dashcam and software platform that provides access to footage in real-time. That information gives fleet operators the information they need to minimize claims/insurance costs and increase safe driving.

Here are some of the job roles:

Proactively supports customer onboarding to include device set up and documentation in SureCam’s software and CRM systems.

Manage incoming service inquiries (Tier 1 Support) and ensure that resolution to any issue is prompt and properly communicated to the customer. This includes requests such as login/password issues, billing inquiries, footage requests, device issues, warranty requests, terms of sale, hardware troubleshooting, etc.

Maintain relationships with existing accounts by consistently following-up to ensure customer satisfaction.

Support field-based resources on the SureCam team, including sales, engineering and subcontractors.

Regularly engage with the sales team to assist in providing outstanding technical support throughout the sales process.

You can learn more about the job at SureCam here.