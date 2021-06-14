Featured Job: Customer Success Specialist with SquarePeg Hires

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Success Specialist with SquarePeg Hires. In this role, you will provide in-depth support and solutions to clients. You will also enter and maintain customer call problems into Customer Relationship Management System.
You will also resolve issues by making quality decisions as a subject matter expert. This role will also have you build positive relationships with customers and internal partners.
You can learn more about the role with SparePeg Hires here.