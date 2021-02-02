Featured Job: Emergency Response Dispatcher

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for an Emergency Response Dispatcher for American Burglary & Fire Inc. The company is looking for a team-oriented individual with strong communication and customer service skills.

American Burglary & Fire Inc. will provide all necessary on-the-job training. The hours for this position will be three weeknights from 6pm- midnight, Saturday and Sunday 2pm- midnight.

The Emergency Response Dispatcher will process alarm signals from both residential and commercial customers. Alarm signals will typically consist of burglary, fire and medical.

