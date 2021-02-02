Featured Job: Emergency Response Dispatcher

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for an Emergency Response Dispatcher for American Burglary & Fire Inc. The company is looking for a team-oriented individual with strong communication and customer service skills.
American Burglary & Fire Inc. will provide all necessary on-the-job training. The hours for this position will be three weeknights from 6pm- midnight, Saturday and Sunday 2pm- midnight.
The Emergency Response Dispatcher will process alarm signals from both residential and commercial customers. Alarm signals will typically consist of burglary, fire and medical.
You can learn more about the job with American Burglary & Fire here.