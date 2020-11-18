Featured job: Floor and Decor Assistant Department Manager

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Today’s featured FOX 2 job is an assistant department manager at Floor and Decor in Bridgeton, Missouri. They are looking for someone who can train salespeople and help customers have a positive experience.

Applicants should have a year of customer service or sales experience and excellent communication skills. They also want someone who can teach the company philosophy around the basic P’s of retail. The basic P’s of retail include but are not limited to: People, Position, Product, Presentation, Price, Promotion, Purchasing.

Benefits and rewards include bonuses, 401k plan, and medical, dental, vision and life insurance plans. Compenssation was not provided in the job listing.

Learn more details and apply by searching for “Floor and Decor” on the FOX 2 job board.

