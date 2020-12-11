Featured Job: Food Service Worker at Lindenwood University

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is for a Food Service Worker at Lindenwood University. The job is with Pedestal Foods, a privately owned and operated company.
The company is looking for amazing team members to make a positive impact on students and faculty by preparing and serving great food and creating a unique dining experience.
The post says its a small team and the company expects all team members to lend a hand in other areas when needed. Here are some of the roles.
- Cashier –service with a smile, operating a point of sale system, having an eye for detail, maintaining accuracy of daily transactions
- Utility Worker – the glue keeping the kitchen operating – from food prep to cleaning while maintaining all safety protocols
- Food Service Team Member – the link between the guests and those preparing the food
You can find more on the Food Service Worker job here.