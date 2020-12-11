Featured Job: Food Service Worker at Lindenwood University

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is for a Food Service Worker at Lindenwood University. The job is with Pedestal Foods, a privately owned and operated company.

The company is looking for amazing team members to make a positive impact on students and faculty by preparing and serving great food and creating a unique dining experience.

The post says its a small team and the company expects all team members to lend a hand in other areas when needed. Here are some of the roles.

Cashier –service with a smile, operating a point of sale system, having an eye for detail, maintaining accuracy of daily transactions

–service with a smile, operating a point of sale system, having an eye for detail, maintaining accuracy of daily transactions Utility Worker – the glue keeping the kitchen operating – from food prep to cleaning while maintaining all safety protocols

– the glue keeping the kitchen operating – from food prep to cleaning while maintaining all safety protocols Food Service Team Member – the link between the guests and those preparing the food

You can find more on the Food Service Worker job here.