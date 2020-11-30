Featured Job: Junk King looking for a driver to haul junk

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is with a local Junk King franchise in Fenton. The company is looking for a driver to help with junk removal in the area.

The posting says it is looking for a hard working team member that has a passion for customer service and helping others. The job description also says the company treats its employees like royalty.

There are multiple shifts available, on weekdays and weekends with overtime often available.

You can learn more about the position for the Junk King opening here.