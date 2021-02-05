Featured Job: Merchandise Coordinator for Walmart

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Merchandise Coordinator with Walmart. The position is through the company Winston Retail Soultions.
As a merchandiser, you will be responsible for high level merchandising execution, relationship building, sizing, stocking & filling in merchandise on the selling floor.
The company work with various brands and product categories at retailers such as Macy’s, Walmart, Ulta, specialty chains, and more.
Each team member is required to have a smartphone device for reporting purposes.
You can learn more about the role with Winston Retail Solutions here.