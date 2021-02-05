Featured Job: Merchandise Coordinator for Walmart

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Merchandise Coordinator with Walmart. The position is through the company Winston Retail Soultions.

As a merchandiser, you will be responsible for high level merchandising execution, relationship building, sizing, stocking & filling in merchandise on the selling floor.

The company work with various brands and product categories at retailers such as Macy’s, Walmart, Ulta, specialty chains, and more.

Each team member is required to have a smartphone device for reporting purposes.

You can learn more about the role with Winston Retail Solutions here.