Two Chandler Home Depot employees stunned a Valley woman with a heartwarming act of kindness.

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Merchandising Execution Associate with Home Depot at the Brentwood location. This employee would perform in-store merchandising service activities such as merchandising projects, overhead organization, and sign displays maintenance.

This position is also responsible for executing merchandising strategies and ensuring products are displayed correctly to drive sales.

You can learn more about this position on Home Depot’s website.