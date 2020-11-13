Featured job: Midwest truck driver position pays $67,000-75,000 per year

Colorful modern big rigs Semi-trucks and trailers of different makes and models stand in row on flat parking lot of truck stop in sunshine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today’s featured FOX 2 job board position is from Merx Global. They are looking for drivers to run the Midwest. The position pays around $67,600-75,400 per year.

“This position consists of primarily preloaded, 1 pick/1 drop routes. The work is fairly straightforward and easy on drivers. These drivers go home on weekends and are allowed to take the truck with them in an effort to maximize home time,” states the job description.

There is also a $1,000 sign-on bonus. See more sign-on bonuses and details by applying here.

