ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for an office coordinator for Hoffman Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric. The company says it is growing and is ready to hire new employees.

As the office coordinator in St. Louis, you will be the first face that visitors see when coming into our building. To be successful, the post says you must be able to multitask, maintain an upbeat attitude, and stay organized.

You can learn more about the job position with Hoffman Brothers here.