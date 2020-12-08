Featured Job: O’Reilly Automotive Retail Counter Sales

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is with O’Reilly Automotive in High Ridge. The position is for a Retail Counter Sales team members.

Essential Job Functions:

Greet and advise customers in selection of products and their uses

Process customer returns and resolve customer complaints

Assist with inventory and processing of incoming stock

Perform value added services, i.e., test batteries, carry merchandise to customer cars, install wipers, etc.

Handle cash and credit card transactions while properly maintaining a cash drawer

Qualifications:

Ability to provide outstanding, friendly, and professional customer service

Ability to quickly match alphanumeric sequences

Must be able to multitask

Familiarity with automotive parts, cataloging, and automotive sales or service is desired but not required

ASE certification preferred

You can learn more about the position at O’Reilly Automotive here.