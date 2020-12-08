Featured Job: O’Reilly Automotive Retail Counter Sales

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is with O’Reilly Automotive in High Ridge. The position is for a Retail Counter Sales team members.

Essential Job Functions:

  • Greet and advise customers in selection of products and their uses
  • Process customer returns and resolve customer complaints
  • Assist with inventory and processing of incoming stock
  • Perform value added services, i.e., test batteries, carry merchandise to customer cars, install wipers, etc.
  • Handle cash and credit card transactions while properly maintaining a cash drawer

Qualifications:

  • Ability to provide outstanding, friendly, and professional customer service
  • Ability to quickly match alphanumeric sequences
  • Must be able to multitask
  • Familiarity with automotive parts, cataloging, and automotive sales or service is desired but not required
  • ASE certification preferred

You can learn more about the position at O’Reilly Automotive here.

