Featured Job: O’Reilly Automotive Retail Counter Sales

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is with O’Reilly Automotive in High Ridge. The position is for a Retail Counter Sales team members.
Essential Job Functions:
- Greet and advise customers in selection of products and their uses
- Process customer returns and resolve customer complaints
- Assist with inventory and processing of incoming stock
- Perform value added services, i.e., test batteries, carry merchandise to customer cars, install wipers, etc.
- Handle cash and credit card transactions while properly maintaining a cash drawer
Qualifications:
- Ability to provide outstanding, friendly, and professional customer service
- Ability to quickly match alphanumeric sequences
- Must be able to multitask
- Familiarity with automotive parts, cataloging, and automotive sales or service is desired but not required
- ASE certification preferred
You can learn more about the position at O’Reilly Automotive here.