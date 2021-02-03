Featured Job: Overnight Retail Merchandiser Team Lead

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for an Overnight Retail Merchandiser Team Lead with The Retail Outsource Group (T-ROC).
The role is to assist the department store retailer with a remodel of their store location by reading and implementing planograms, moving fixtures, setting up signage, and more.
The employee will supervise a team in store of 15 or more team members, communicate with retail store management, coach and mentor team member, and more.
You can learn more about this role with T-ROC here.