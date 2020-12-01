Featured Job: Recreation Services Specialist – Wentzville

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is for a recreation services specialist for the Wentzville Parks and Recreation’s Department. The post says it is looking for a friendly, experienced, and energetic person to foster positive experiences throughout its recreational facilities.

The ideal candidate will be able to adapt to an ever-changing environment, possess a strong work ethic and be motivated to promote the positive, enthusiastic, and cooperative work environment Wentzville Parks and Recreation strives to provide. Don’t miss this chance to join a passionate, growing team!



For priority consideration, submit an application by 12/11/2020. The candidate selected to fill this vacancy will not begin work until January 4, 2021.