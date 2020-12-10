Featured Job: Remote Customer Service Representative with NexRep

ST. CHARLES, Mo.- Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Representative with NexRep dealing with home warranties. You’ll be helping customers via phone, talking with real estate agents, title companies, and more.
The post says it is a remote and flexible opportunity that pays independent contractors $10.50/hour.
Most of your time will be spent answering questions regarding service contracts and coverage and entering customer information into a customer portal.
To find out more about the position check out the post on NexRep’s site.