Featured Job: Remote Customer Service Representative with NexRep

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. CHARLES, Mo.- Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Representative with NexRep dealing with home warranties. You’ll be helping customers via phone, talking with real estate agents, title companies, and more.

The post says it is a remote and flexible opportunity that pays independent contractors $10.50/hour.

Most of your time will be spent answering questions regarding service contracts and coverage and entering customer information into a customer portal.

To find out more about the position check out the post on NexRep’s site.