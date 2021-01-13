Featured job: Sales associate job at Bass Pro Shop

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a sales associate job at Bass Pro Shops in Hazelwood. The job post says the role includes greeting and acknowledging customers in a prompt and friendly manner, handling merchandise with care, providing information, assistance and direction to customers.

The post says other responsibilities include:

1) Supports a strong commitment to world class customer service and ensures a pleasant and productive shopping experience for all customers

3) Demonstrate product to customers

4) Replenish product on shelves as required per Merchandising guidelines

5) Remains Product “expert” through ongoing product knowledge training

6) Knowledgeable of advertised sales; maintain pricing and signing

7) Assist with “Seasonal” floor merchandise moves

8) Restock merchandise as required

9) Keeps work area clean, neat and well stocked with supplies

10) Follows all Company Policies and Procedures

11) Provide a legendary experience for every customer, every time by assisting customers in making buying decisions by:

identifying and evaluating customers’ needs

making product recommendations based off of this analysis

promoting programs including, but not limited to CLUB Membership, VOC and In-Store Pick-up

