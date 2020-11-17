Featured job: Schnarr’s Hardware shipping clerk

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today’s featured FOX 2 job is a shipping and receiving clerk at Schnarr’s Hardware in Creve Coeur. The family-owned and operated hardware store is looking for someone to work part-time at $10-$14 per hour. There is potential for full-time employment.

Apply by searching for “Schnarr’s” on the FOX 2 job board.

Looking for another line of work? Check out all of our hundreds of local jobs here.

Schnarr’s Hardware Shipping and Receiving Clerk job details

Responsibilities:

Pack, address, label, and ship outgoing customer shipments and merchandise.

Unload, Unpack, verify, and record incoming merchandise or material.

Restocking shipping materials from the basement, so they are accessible to all team members.

Arrange appropriate transportation of products

Assist customers with outgoing shipments and other shipping related questions.

Oversee customer special orders, which includes making daily calls to customers regarding the status of their orders.

Process and oversee any shipping-related damage claims.

Perform other administrative duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Ability to handle demanding physical workload

Willingness to help customers work through shipping questions and problems to find the solution that meets their needs.

Ability to multitask and prioritize

Ability to thrive and problem-solve in fast-paced environment

Strong organizational skills

Excellent interpersonal communication and customer service skills.

Previous experience in shipping, logistics, or other related fields not required, but helpful.