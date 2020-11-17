Featured job: Schnarr’s Hardware shipping clerk

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today’s featured FOX 2 job is a shipping and receiving clerk at Schnarr’s Hardware in Creve Coeur. The family-owned and operated hardware store is looking for someone to work part-time at $10-$14 per hour. There is potential for full-time employment.
Apply by searching for “Schnarr’s” on the FOX 2 job board.
Looking for another line of work? Check out all of our hundreds of local jobs here.
Schnarr’s Hardware Shipping and Receiving Clerk job details
Responsibilities:
- Pack, address, label, and ship outgoing customer shipments and merchandise.
- Unload, Unpack, verify, and record incoming merchandise or material.
- Restocking shipping materials from the basement, so they are accessible to all team members.
- Arrange appropriate transportation of products
- Assist customers with outgoing shipments and other shipping related questions.
- Oversee customer special orders, which includes making daily calls to customers regarding the status of their orders.
- Process and oversee any shipping-related damage claims.
- Perform other administrative duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Ability to handle demanding physical workload
- Willingness to help customers work through shipping questions and problems to find the solution that meets their needs.
- Ability to multitask and prioritize
- Ability to thrive and problem-solve in fast-paced environment
- Strong organizational skills
- Excellent interpersonal communication and customer service skills.
- Previous experience in shipping, logistics, or other related fields not required, but helpful.