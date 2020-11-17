Featured job: Schnarr’s Hardware shipping clerk

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today’s featured FOX 2 job is a shipping and receiving clerk at Schnarr’s Hardware in Creve Coeur. The family-owned and operated hardware store is looking for someone to work part-time at $10-$14 per hour. There is potential for full-time employment.

Schnarr’s Hardware Shipping and Receiving Clerk job details

Responsibilities:

  • Pack, address, label, and ship outgoing customer shipments and merchandise.
  • Unload, Unpack, verify, and record incoming merchandise or material.
  • Restocking shipping materials from the basement, so they are accessible to all team members.
  • Arrange appropriate transportation of products
  • Assist customers with outgoing shipments and other shipping related questions.
  • Oversee customer special orders, which includes making daily calls to customers regarding the status of their orders.
  • Process and oversee any shipping-related damage claims.
  • Perform other administrative duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

  • Ability to handle demanding physical workload
  • Willingness to help customers work through shipping questions and problems to find the solution that meets their needs.
  • Ability to multitask and prioritize
  • Ability to thrive and problem-solve in fast-paced environment
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Excellent interpersonal communication and customer service skills.
  • Previous experience in shipping, logistics, or other related fields not required, but helpful.

