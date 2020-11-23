Featured Job: TTEC Work from Home customer service representative

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today’s featured FOX 2 job is a TTEC Work from Home customer service representative.

TTEC said someone in this role will have the same benefits, training and customized support as those who work in their physical locations. They are proud to employ military veterans, active duty guard or reserves and military spouses.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Exceptional communication skills

Ability to thrive in a dynamic environment

Six months or more of customer service experience

A quiet, private place in your home where you can work without background noise (trust us, you’ll appreciate the quiet)