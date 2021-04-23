Featured Job: Ulta Services Manager

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Services Manager at Ulta in Brentwood. The job post says the job will oversee a team of stylists, estheticians, and boutique leads. You will also be accountable for all aspects of the services business, including services, boutiques, makeup, skincare, fragrance, pro hair, and more.
You will drive your business through a focus on performance (services, boutiques, makeup, skincare, fragrance, pro hair and PCA merchandise sales and in-store events), people (guest experience and associate culture), and process (operating procedures and compliance standards). This position requires a drive for results, a passion for the beauty industry, the ability to deliver exceptional guest service and to lead a team of retail and service professionals.
You can learn more about this position at Ulta here.