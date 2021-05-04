Featured Job: Virtual Customer Care Professional with American Express

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for Virtual Customer Care Professional with American Express. The job is looking for someone who has a secure home office free of background noise and can deliver:

  • Deliver extraordinary service on inbound calls in a fast-paced, structured customer care environment by following our Customer First philosophy
  • Consult with card members to understand their needs and tailor unique solutions for each customer, reinforcing the benefits of card membership, providing relevant product offers that deepen customer engagement and result in measurable value for our card members
  • Continuously improve on key selling skills, including building rapport, understanding customer needs, handling objections and closing sales
  • Address general and account-specific customer inquiries; provide clear and concise information and updating customer account information, as needed
  • Use tools and resources to identify custom solutions and anticipate customer needs, in our commitment to maintain a first point of contact resolution
  • Meet and exceed performance goals that include, but are not limited to, customer survey results, sales rates, quality goals, compliance regulations and productivity targets

You can learn more about the job with American Express here.

