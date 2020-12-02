Featured Job: Warehouse Package Handler for FedEx

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is with FedEx for a Warehouse Package Handler position. The location is in St. Peters.

The job is for part-time and full-time positions. Employees are needed to load and unload packages in FedEx’s fast-paced warehouse environment.

Package Handlers are responsible for warehouse duties including: the physical loading, unloading and/or sorting of packages of varying sizes and weights by hand, including lifting, pushing, pulling, carrying, scanning, placing packages, as well as physical bending, twisting, kneeling and etc. in a safe and efficient manner.

You can find more about this job with FedEx by checking out the link.