Featured Job: Whole Foods Shopper

ST. LOUIS – Today’s featured job is for Whole Foods shopper through Amazon. It’s a seasonal job with shifts for all day parts. The job pays $15/hour or more.

It is located at the Amazon delivery station in Hazelwood.

Amazon’s delivery stations are the final stop before an order heads out for delivery to the customer’s door. In this active job you sort packages into delivery routes. To ensure we meet customer-promised delivery times, shift times will vary. Depending on your location, you’ll work a set schedule with hours that range between full-time and part-time.

