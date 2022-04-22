ST. LOUIS – A federal bill could help pull the Mississippi River off a list of endangered waterways.

The group American Rivers said the Mississippi is number six on its list of ten endangered rivers. They said there is too much pollution and not enough wildlife habitat. There is already a bill in Congress to repair the river and protect the people living nearby.

In June 2021, Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum from Minnesota introduced the bill for the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative. The proposal calls for the repair of the river to protect people from flooding and pollution. It also calls for improving wildlife habitats and preventing the growth of invasive species. Democratic U.S. Rep Cori Bush from Missouri is a bill co-sponsor. Mayors from several Missouri cities including St. Louis and former mayors from St. Joseph and Cape Girardeau endorsed the proposal.

There has been no action on the bill since its introduction. However, the Environmental Protection Agency lists waterway protection and restoration in its strategic plan for 2022-2026.