Federal charges for man accused of fatally shooting Trooper Nicholas Hopkins

ST. LOUIS- An East St. Louis man is now charged federally with the August shooting death of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Christopher Grant. He faces several federal crimes, including using a firearm to murder Trooper Hopkins in connection to a drug trafficking offense.

The federal indictment states Grant was using the house where the warrant was executed to distribute controlled substances. The indictment also says Grant knowingly fired a weapon causing Hopkins’ death with “malice aforethought’ the state of mind needed to prove it was murder and not an accident.

In a press release from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, the U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft says “On that devastating day in August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office pledged every available resource to support this investigation and to support the men and women of law enforcement – today’s indictment keeps that promise.”

Grant is also charged with distribution of crack cocaine, maintaining a drug house, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, use of a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Grant’s been held in state custody on first-degree murder charges since the shooting. His initial court appearance and arraignment on the federal charges has not yet been scheduled.