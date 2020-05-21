Federal judge to decide fate of gym defying order to close

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge is now considering whether or not he should shut down a St. Louis County chain of gyms defying the stay at home order.

House of Pain gyms has now ended day 17 of its defiance of St. Louis County. Today the county’s emergency attempt to shut it down went to the federal level. A judge asked why a cough or a sneeze would be more dangerous in a gym than a grocery store. A St. Louis County prosecutor said it was about necessity and that people could still work out if they didn’t have access to a gym. The judge could make a decision at any moment.