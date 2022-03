ST. LOUIS – The federal aid team helping with the COVID response at Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County left Wednesday morning.

There were 44 doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists from the U.S. Navy helping there since late January. The hospital staff held a thank you send-off for those helpers Wednesday morning. The federal team filled in for several Christian Hospital employees who were out sick.

Hospitals like Christian were hit hard with staffing shortages during the pandemic.