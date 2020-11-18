Federal official in GSA firestorm over Biden transition decision is from St. Louis

FILE – In this June 21, 2019 file photo, General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Department of Homeland Security’s St. Elizabeths Campus Center Building in Washington. The head of the obscure federal government agency that is holding up Joe Biden’s presidential transition knew well before Election Day she might have a messy situation on her hands well. Prior to Nov. 3, GSA administrator Emily Murphy held a Zoom call with Dave Barram, 77, a man who was in her shoes 20 years earlier during the contested 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. Barram said he gave her some simple advice, “If you do the right thing, then all you have to do is live with the consequences of it.’”(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- More than two weeks after Election Day has come and gone, President Donald Trump continues to challenge the result of the race for the White House, and while news organizations have projected that Joe Biden is President-Elect, the federal government is no closer to officially declaring that to be the case.

That declaration, of an “apparent successful candidate,” is what stands in the way of enabling a transition from one presidential administration to another. It means the Biden transition team has no access to federal funding and prevents team members from assessing the current administration.

The woman who has to make that decision, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy, hails from St. Louis.

“I am proud to have grown up in St. Louis, the Gateway to the West, and will always consider it

home,” Murphy, a 1991 Villa Duchesne graduate told the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs during her confirmation hearing in 2017. “But I have spent most of my professional life in Washington, D.C., delving into the details and nuances of contracting and procurement policy. In fact, I consider myself a bit of a wonk – and I mean that in the best way possible.”

Murphy got her start in Washington interning for then U.S. Rep. Jim Talent (R-Chesterfield) before later working for the House Small Banking Committee and later in other positions at the GSA and a congressional committee.

As the Associated Press reports, it’s unclear what specifically has held up the decision, but there is also no clear way of defining how that decision should be made.

Taking on this responsibility, I am reminded of a saying of a native son of Missouri, President

Harry S Truman, who signed into law the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act

establishing GSA, Murphy said at her confirmation hearing. “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” I am not here to garner headlines or make a name for myself; my goal is to do my part in making the Federal Government more efficient, effective, and responsive to the American people.

A former boss came to her defense. “Something is wrong with the system where the responsibility for declaring the winner of a Presidential election seems to devolve upon the General Services Administration — it’s the Government’s landlord. They buy furniture,” Jim Talent told CNN. “I understand people’s frustration, but the problem is an electoral system that cannot come to a finality. It’s not Emily or the GSA.”