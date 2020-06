CHICAGO – MARCH 19: A FedEx truck heads toward one of the company’s distribution centers March 19, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. After seeing its third-quarter net income plunge 75 percent the company said it plans to cut $1 billion of costs in the coming year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS- FedEx says it is monitoring the situation across the U.S., including restrictions and curfews in place in certain regions. The delivery service says the circumstances may cause unavoidable delays.

FedEx says shipments not delivered due to local restrictions will be secured in one of the company’s facilities until it can be safely delivered.

You can find the different service alerts on FedEx’s website.