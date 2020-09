ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FedEx is adding more than 70,000 seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays with 900 of those positions in the St. Louis area.

The company is looking for package handlers who will also have the potential to become full time employees as the demands increase.

Potential applicants must be at least 18 years old and willing to load and unload packages. There are no minimum education requirements.

For more information:

https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com/