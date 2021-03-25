Feds file complaint after whistleblower fired at St. Peters plant

ST. LOUIS– The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has filed suit in federal court against a Bridgeton-based manufacturer that the agency says suspended and later fired an employee who raised safety concerns.
The complaint against Zoltek, a carbon fiber manufacturer, says Antonio Norman, a production employee at the company’s St. Peters plant, raised concerns to a third-party auditor, and was suspended the next day. Two weeks later, Norman was fired in April 2019. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court March 9, 2021.
The suit seeks Norman’s job restoration, back pay and damages.
A news release from OSHA says Zoltek disputes the allegations, but the company could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.