ST. LOUIS – Feed My People’s Thrifty Hanger stores in South County and High Ridge reopen Monday.

As part of the reopenings, visitors are able to register for a chance to win a free queen or king mattress and box spring set.

New merchandising techniques have been adopted to give shoppers a steady stream of fresh, well-priced clothing, household items and furniture.

Trailers have been added at each location to process donations in ways that guard against COVID-19.