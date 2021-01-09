Feeling the winter blahs? Mental health experts say listen to your body

ST. LOUIS, Mo-If you stand outside anywhere in St. Louis for too long, the winter chill and drab grey skies will soon have you seeking shelter inside.

But if you’re stuck inside, and feel stuck inside your own mind, you’re not alone.

It can be cumulative stress that you might carry.

“One of the things that’s very important is to be able to slow down and take a step back even if just for a few minutes,” says Lisa Wenger, SSM Health Outpatient Behavioral Health Manager St. Joseph Hospital. “Really pay attention to what your body is saying to you, your thoughts are saying, your feelings are saying. All of those are mechanism if we’re doing okay or not doing so well.”

Now that the holiday season has passed and the slow rollout of COVID vaccines means, we’re going to have to get through this winter together.

SSM Health outpatient manager for St. Joseph Hospital Lisa Wenger says exercise outdoors, or indoors, like de-cluttering a closet or cleaning a room, can help to de-clutter your brain and make you feel better.

“Doing things that can keep you in a routine is very important,” says Wenger. “Try to keep life as normal as you possibly can. Even if that’s just a few hours or days. If the weekend starts off well and then goes downhill, go back to doing something more normal like sitting and reading a book or watching a movie you used to watch as a child. Or anything that reminds you that life isn’t always this way and life isn’t always going to be this way.”

And even though we’re almost a year into the pandemic, Wenger offers some thoughts when your own mind might be racing.

“When you feel you need the extra support and you might not have it because you can’t be around people,” says Wenger. “If the way you feel support is physically being around those you love. If you can lean on your morals and values and lean on what at your core you believe about people and this world, that can go a long way too.”